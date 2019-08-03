Astros power past Mariners with six home runs

Rookie Yordan Alvarez slugged the first of Houston’s season-high six home runs as the Astros bashed their way to a 10-2 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Aug 2, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21) looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros posted three runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings, all via the home run. Alvarez recorded a leadoff blast to straightaway center field in the second to ignite the surge, posting his 13th homer in his 39th game. Later that frame, Jake Marisnick clubbed the first of the Astros’ three two-run homers, extending the lead to 3-0.

Houston homered twice more against Mariners rookie left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (4-8), who is winless over his last six starts. The Astros followed the same pattern in the fourth inning, with recently acquired catcher Martin Maldonado slugging a solo home run the opposite way to right three batters before Jose Altuve lined a two-run shot to left.

For Maldonado, it marked his seventh homer on the season and first with the Astros. Altuve added his 17th home run. George Springer tripled to right-center field with two outs prior to Altuve’s homer, the first of his four hits on the night.

Kikuchi surrendered at least six earned runs for the fifth time, and the four homers allowed were a season high. The Astros had nine hits and struck out once over four innings against Kikuchi.

Houston continued its onslaught against right-hander Reggie McClain in the fifth, tagging him for three runs on two hits and one walk in his major league debut.

Houston reversed its earlier trend, with Diaz poking a solo homer to left immediately after Carlos Correa drilled a two-run shot to right. Correa bumped his homer total to 14 while Diaz notched his seventh on the year.

The ample run support helped Astros left-hander Wade Miley (10-4), who did not allow a hit until the fifth inning yet issued a season-high five walks. Miley surrendered just three hits, including a two-run homer to Seattle first baseman Daniel Vogelbach in the sixth, and improved to 4-0 in his last eight starts.

The Mariners fell to 1-10 against Houston this season. The Astros have won 12 of 15 games.

—Field Level Media