Gurriel's homer lifts Astros past Mariners in 10th

EditorsNote: In penultimate graph, changes distance of Nola HR, adds missing word; other minor edits

Jun 28, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter George Springer (4) walks in the dugout before a game against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Yuli Gurriel hit a walk-off home run with one out in the 10th inning, and the Houston Astros survived another sluggish offensive effort to beat the visiting Seattle Mariners 2-1 Friday.

Gurriel drilled a 2-2 fastball from Matt Festa (0-2) out to left field for his eighth home run on the season, making a winner of Will Harris (2-1) and saving the Astros from another tough loss. Houston has scored just four runs over its past three games.

Josh Reddick breathed life back into the Astros with his two-out, eighth-inning home run — his 10th. The blast to right off Mariners right-hander Anthony Bass square the contest at 1-1.

Seattle’s Austin Nola hit his first career homer in the third inning for the game’s first run.

The Astros appeared in dire straits after seemingly blowing their best scoring opportunity in the seventh inning.

George Springer worked a one-out walk to load the bases against Austin Adams, who had entered in relief after Cory Gearrin put a pair of baserunners on. Houston had Jose Altuve at the plate and All-Star starter Alex Bregman on deck, set to make moot a baserunning blunder by speedy pinch runner Myles Straw, who missed third base on a Jake Marisnick single to center. Instead of scoring, Straw retreated back to the bag.

Altuve jumped ahead 3-0 in the count only to scorch a grounder to third that Tim Beckham bobbled but corralled in time to throw home and erase Straw at the plate for the second out. Bregman followed by striking out on three pitches, whiffing badly on two sliders from Adams.

Astros starter Wade Miley gave up just one run on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts over six innings. Miley made one obvious mistake, running a 92 mph fastball up and in to Nola with one out in the third, a pitch that mimicked two earlier offerings that same at-bat. Nola turned on the last one and drove it 360 feet into the Crawford Boxes in left field.

After opener Matt Carasiti pitched a scoreless first inning for Texas, Tommy Milone followed with five shutout innings.

—Field Level Media