Reddick guides Astros past Rangers with bat, glove

Wade Miley extended his streak of consecutive starts allowing three or fewer earned runs to 24 games, and Josh Reddick delivered a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning to help the Houston Astros earn a 4-2 win over the visiting Texas Rangers on Thursday.

May 9, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Wade Miley (20) sits in the dugout before a game against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.

The game was the opener a four-game set at Minute Maid Park.

Miley (3-2) stretched his streak, which dates back to May 2, 2018, by limiting Texas to two runs on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings. With his strikeout of Joey Gallo in the second inning, Miley reached 1,000 for his career.

Reddick snapped a 2-2 tie with his sharp single to center off Rangers reliever Ariel Jurado. However, that run was charged to Texas starter Mike Minor, who allowed Yuli Gurriel and Tyler White to reach on successive singles to open the sixth before ceding the mound to Jurado, who induced a double-play grounder from catcher Robinson Chirinos prior to surrendering the lead.

Reddick delivered again in the ninth inning, robbing former Astros outfielder Hunter Pence of what would have been his second homer of the night, a potential three-run shot that Reddick reached over the wall in right field to snag. Closer Roberto Osuna completed the save, his ninth, one batter later.

Minor (3-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five-plus innings. He had surrendered one earned run over his previous two starts combined, and he blanked the Astros over seven shutout innings on April 3 in Arlington, Texas.

Minor saw his scoreless streak against the Astros come to an end with one out in the third inning when George Springer smacked his 13th home run on the season, a solo blast into the seats in left.

Texas claimed a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Pence smacked his sixth home run, a two-run, opposite-field shot to right that plated Elvis Andrus.

Houston pulled even when Alex Bregman lifted a sacrifice fly to center with one out and the bases loaded in the fifth. Minor recovered with a strikeout of Carlos Correa but failed to record an out when he returned for the sixth and allowed the go-ahead runner to reach base.

