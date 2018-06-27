Bregman the hero as Astros walk off over Blue Jays

Alex Bregman crushed a walk-off, two-run home run to cap a five-run comeback and deliver the Houston Astros a 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Bregman, who recorded four extra-base hits in the Astros’ win on Tuesday, doubled twice before his 14th home run clinched the rubber match of the series for the Astros. Bregman smoked his dinger to left off Blue Jays closer Ryan Tepera (5-3), plating Tony Kemp.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning.

Kevin Pillar finished 3-for-4 and recorded three singles off Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel. His final hit came with one out in the sixth and, with the bases loaded three batters later, Pillar scored when Astros second baseman Jose Altuve booted a grounder from Devon Travis in a hurried attempt to turn an inning-ending double play and preserve what was a one-run deficit.

Keuchel allowed the first four batters he faced to reach safely, with Randal Grichuk (double), Teoscar Hernandez (walk), Yangervis Solarte (double), and Steve Pearce (walk) all scoring before Keuchel recorded the second out of the first inning. Solarte produced a run with his hit before Pillar and Aledmys Diaz added consecutive run-scoring singles. Kendrys Morales and Luke Maile plated runs with sacrifice flies and Keuchel trailed 5-0 before finally settling down.

He retired 14 of 15 batters before coming undone again in the sixth, with Pillar and Diaz producing back-to-back singles before Maile walked to load the bases ahead of Travis. The Astros had cut the deficit to 5-4 before Pillar stretched the Toronto lead back to two runs.

Keuchel departed after Travis reached base, having allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

Houston nearly matched the Blue Jays’ initial outburst by scoring three times in the bottom of the first. Evan Gattis delivered a two-run double off Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada and scored when Josh Reddick added an RBI single. Gattis produced again in the fifth when his double plated Bregman and pulled the Astros to within 5-4.

Houston shortstop Marwin Gonzalez added a solo home run off Tyler Clippard in the eighth.

Astros right-hander Will Harris (3-3) notched the win with a scoreless ninth.

