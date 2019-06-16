Thornton helps power Blue Jays in 12-0 rout over Astros

Jun 9, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Sam Bregman talks to his son Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) before a game between the Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Thornton worked 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Toronto Blue Jays salvaged the finale of this three-game series with a 12-0 victory over the host Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Thornton (2-5), a fifth-round selection by Houston in the 2015 draft, allowed six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts for this third scoreless start this season. The Astros traded the rookie right-hander to Toronto in exchange for utility infielder Aledmys Diaz on Nov. 17, 2018. He twirled five shutout innings against Detroit in his first career start on March 31 and worked seven one-hit innings at Texas on May 3. He did not factor into the decision in either game.

The Blue Jays were quick in making sure Thornton was the pitcher of record this time. Rookie first baseman Rowdy Tellez slugged the first of five Toronto home runs with two outs in the first inning, a solo shot off Astros right-hander Brad Peacock (6-4) that doubled the lead to 2-0. One batter before Tellez blasted his 11th homer 391 feet to left field, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. plated Eric Sogard with a sacrifice fly to right.

Peacock kept Toronto at bay over the ensuing three innings despite surrendering at least one baserunner in each. But Sogard opened the fifth with his second extra-base hit and, two batters later, Gurriel blasted a 452-foot homer that caromed off the Astros’ 2005 National League pennant in left. Sogard, who tripled and scored in the first, scored again and Toronto led 4-0.

Toronto saddled Peacock with four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. The bottom fell out on Houston in the sixth when Freddy Galvis and Teoscar Hernandez each crushed three-run home runs off Astros left-handed reliever Cionel Perez. Gurriel squeezed an RBI single between those dingers to facilitate that seven-run frame. Galvis’ home run was his 10th while Hernandez, another former Astros farmhand, recorded his fifth home run.

Toronto produced nine extra-base hits among its 14 hits. Galvis finished 3-for-5 while Sogard, Gurriel, Hernandez, who homered again in the ninth, and Cavan Biggio produced two hits each.

—Field Level Media