Astros promote three players, including OF Tucker

Outfielder and consensus top-15 prospect Kyle Tucker leads a group of three players promoted to the Houston Astros on Monday.

Tucker, 22, appeared in 28 games last season with Houston but spent the entire 2019 season in the minors. He struggled in his first stint last year, hitting .141 with no home runs and 13 strikeouts in 64 at-bats.

In 125 games with Triple-A Round Rock, Tucker has a .266 batting average and .354 on-base percentage with 34 homers and 97 RBIs.

Houston also called up catcher Garrett Stubbs and lefthander Cionel Perez.

Stubbs, 26, made his major-league debut earlier this season and played in nine games. At Triple-A, he hit .240 in 63 games with seven homers and 23 RBIs.

Perez, 23, primarily has been a starter in the minors, but he has pitched in relief in 11 appearances in the majors.

