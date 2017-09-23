Mariners beat Indians on Cruz's walk-off homer

SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz hit a two-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners defeated Cleveland 3-1 to dampen the Indians’ historic run of victories.

Tied 1-1 in the ninth, Robinson Cano singled off Cleveland reliever Cody Allen. Cruz followed with a bomb to right field.

The Mariners (75-79) snapped a season-worst six-game losing streak, keeping the Mariners five games out in the second AL wild-card spot.

The Indians (96-58) had been attempting to tie the 1884 Providence Grays’ record with 28 wins in 29 games.

Edwin Diaz (4-6) notched the win for Seattle. Allen (3-7) took the loss for the Indians.

Seattle’s Erasmo Ramirez dazzled in his eight innings, allowing one run on three hits and tying his career high with 10 strikeouts. He also retired 18 in a row at one point.

Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer was also in top form, going seven innings and allowing one run on five hits. He struck out five and walked three.

The Indians got going in the third inning with a power burst from an unexpected source when Giovanny Urshela homered off Ramirez for a 1-0 lead. Entering the game, he had been the only member of Cleveland’s starting lineup who had not homered this season.

The Mariners responded in the seventh inning after Kyle Seager doubled down the right-field line. Yonder Alonso followed with a single to right that Cleveland right fielder Jay Bruce bobbled, allowing Seager to tie it at 1-1.

After a sluggish start, Seattle started showing signs of life with two outs in the sixth. Mitch Haniger hit a broken-bat single up the middle, and Cano singled him to third.

But Bauer got Cruz to pop out to snuff out the threat.

NOTES: Cleveland INF Yandy Diaz was given the night off with a sprained finger suffered sliding into second base earlier this month. “He was ready to pinch-hit last night,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “We’re just trying to use good judgment.” ... Cleveland UT Jason Kipnis played his fourth game in center field this week. He had never played center field in the majors prior to Sunday, but has 802 appearances at second base. ... Mariners 1B Yonder Alonso saw his hitless streak stretch to 0-for-14 before a single in the seventh inning that helped score Kyle Seager. Alonso’s streak had dated to Sept. 14 -- the last time the Mariners won. ... The Seattle chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America gave out its awards, honoring DH Nelson Cruz (MVP), LHP James Paxton (Most Valuable Pitcher) and RHP Nick Vincent (Unsung Hero).