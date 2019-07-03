Bogaerts, Lowe, Berrios named as AL All-Star replacements

Jul 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe and Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios were named as injury replacements to the American League All-Star team on Wednesday.

The trio replace Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella (fractured right tibia), Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence (groin) and Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi (blister).

La Stella suffered his injury Tuesday when he was struck by his own foul ball, while Pence is on the injured list with a groin injury suffered on June 16.

Odorizzi went on the injured list Wednesday and was replaced by his teammate in Berrios. The right-handed Berrios is 8-4 with a 2.89 ERA in 17 starts.

Bogaerts is batting .301 with 16 homers, 58 RBIs and AL-best 28 doubles, while Lowe is among the leading AL Rookie of the Year candidates. He is batting .276 with 16 homers, 49 RBIs and 17 doubles.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday in Cleveland.

