Red Sox use bottom of order to trip up Royals

J.D. Martinez clubbed a two-run home run in a four-run fifth inning as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Bobby Dalbec was 3-for-3 for the Red Sox with a home run and a triple.

Boston’s Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, Enrique Hernandez and Dalbec, finished the day 4-for-5 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and three RBIs.

The Royals continued to struggle in clutch-hitting situations. They finished 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and are now 6-for-68 in those situations going back to the ninth inning of a June 10 game against the Oakland Athletics.

Martin Perez (5-4) allowed one run on three hits in five innings to earn the win.

Brad Keller (6-7) gave up five runs on five hits in five innings, including two of his three walks in the Red Sox’s four-run fifth.

Keller continued to struggle in the first inning, though he did manage to limit the damage. He allowed one run on two hits Saturday, with the run coming on an excuse-me single by Xander Bogaerts. Keller has allowed 16 earned runs in 15 first innings (9.60 ERA).

The Royals tied it in the third but missed a golden opportunity to grab the lead. Nicky Lopez led off with a single and went to third on Whit Merrifield’s single. Lopez scored on a groundout by Carlos Santana.

Merrifield then stole third -- his third steal of the game and American League-leading 20th on the season -- putting him on third with one out. But Salvador Perez hit a ground ball to the pitcher and Merrifield was caught in a rundown.

Merrifield was at third with one out in the first, but he was thrown out when he broke for home on a Perez groundout to short.

Boston regained the lead in the fifth. Dalbec tripled off the wall, scoring Hernandez, with Dalbec coming home on Danny Santana’s groundout to the pitcher. Keller walked Alex Verdugo, who came home on Martinez’s 417-foot home run, his 14th.

The Royals missed a chance to cut into the lead in the fifth. Michael A. Taylor was at second with one out, but Merrifield popped out and Carlos Santana grounded out.

Dalbec hit a two-run home run in the ninth, his ninth on the season.

--Field Level Media