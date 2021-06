Royals top Red Sox, take two of three

EditorsNote: Added to end of 8th graf; Added detail in 9th graf

The Kansas City Royals won a three-game series for the first time this month by scoring three runs in each of the third and sixth innings to beat the visiting Boston Red Sox 7-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City, which snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Red Sox on Friday night, took two of three in a series for the first time since May 28-30 at Minnesota.

The Royals came into the day with losses in 12 of their previous 14 games.

Boston opened the scoring in the second on a two-run home run from Enrique Hernandez after Mike Minor (6-4) walked Hunter Renfroe with two outs.

That was all the Red Sox could muster against Minor, however, as he ended up going 6 2/3 innings giving up nine hits with six strikeouts.

Minor was pulled with two outs in the seventh. He had not only thrown a season-high 107 pitches but gave up consecutive singles to Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez with the Royals holding a 7-2 lead.

Scott Barlow came in and got out of the jam by striking out Xander Bogaerts.

Down 2-0, the Royals made it a one-run game in the bottom of the second when Michael A. Taylor reached on an error that scored Adalberto Mondesi, who had doubled to start the inning.

In the third, Kansas City tied the score at 2 on a single from Salvador Perez that plated Whit Merrifield. With two outs and the bases loaded, Jarrod Dyson doubled in Perez and Mondesi to give Kansas City a lead it would not relinquish.

The Royals extended their lead in the sixth. With one out and one on, Yacksel Rios replaced Darwinzon Hernandez and gave up a two-run homer to Merrifield, making it 6-2. With two outs, Hunter Dozier (3-for-5) singled in Carlos Santana.

The Red Sox got a run back when Rafael Devers homered to lead off the eighth, but with bases loaded and one out, Marwin Gonzalez grounded into a double play.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi (7-4) went four innings, giving up four runs (three earned) off seven hits with four strikeouts.

Both teams have Monday off. Kansas City opens a three-game series at the New York Yankees on Tuesday; Boston travels to Tampa Bay for a three-game set.

