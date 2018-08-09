Fillmyer, Royals shut out Cubs

EditorsNote: Fixes Bonifacio typos in 10th, 12th grafs

Heath Fillmyer tossed seven shutout innings for his first career victory, and Adalberto Mondesi slugged a three-run homer as the Kansas City Royals recorded a 9-0 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Fillmyer, a right-hander, allowed three hits while helping the Royals halt a six-game slide. He struck out three and walked two in a solid 98-pitch effort.

Right-handers Kevin McCarthy and Wily Peralta each pitched a perfect inning of relief.

Drew Butera registered three RBIs, including a two-run, second-inning double that opened the scoring. Jorge Bonifacio contributed an RBI double, and Brett Phillips had a run-scoring triple.

Hunter Dozier, Bonifacio and Phillips each had two hits.

Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana (10-8) gave up five runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Chicago’s lead in the National League Central dropped to 1 1/2 games over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fillmyer got in trouble for the first time in the seventh inning when he allowed consecutive one-out singles to David Bote and Tommy La Stella. He struck out Willson Contreras for the second out, and manager Ned Yost came to the mound with left-handed-hitting Kyle Schwarber coming to the plate.

Fillmyer convinced Yost to allow him to remain in the contest, and he got out of the jam by getting Schwarber to pop up on the second pitch.

The Royals began to pull away in the bottom of the seventh. Bonifacio and Phillips started the inning with singles to put runners on the corners. Quintana fell behind 2-0 to Mondesi, who swatted the ensuing curveball well over the fence in left-center to make it 5-0.

Kansas City increased the lead in the eighth inning. Bonifacio doubled in one run, and Chicago shortstop Addison Russell made an errant throw on the relay to allow another to cross. Phillips followed with a run-scoring triple to make it 8-0, and he scored on Butera’s sacrifice fly.

Earlier, Dozier led off the Kansas City second inning with a single to center. One out later, Bonifacio and Phillips drew consecutive walks against Quintana, and Butera followed with his double down the left field line to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who turned 29 on Wednesday, led off the game with a line-drive single that caromed off of Fillmyer. Chicago wouldn’t get another hit until the seventh and finished with three hits.

—Field Level Media