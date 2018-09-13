Anderson's 12th-inning HR leads White Sox past Royals

Tim Anderson slugged a two-run home run in the top of the 12th inning to lift the visiting Chicago White Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Jose Rondon also hit a two-run homer for the White Sox, who halted a seven-game losing streak.

Adalberto Mondesi went 4-for-5 with two RBIs for Kansas City. The Royals had a seven-game home winning streak snapped.

Adam Engel singled with one out in the 12th off Royals right-hander Burch Smith (1-5). One out later, Anderson came to the plate and sent a 1-0 fastball over the wall in left-center field for his 19th homer.

Chicago right-hander Juan Minaya (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and left-hander Hector Santiago worked a perfect 12th for his second save.

Kansas City missed a chance to win the game in the 11th inning when Rosell Herrera lined into an inning-ending double play.

Salvador Perez lined a one-out double to left field off Minaya and was replaced by pinch runner Brett Phillips. Alcides Escobar followed by drawing a walk, and both runners moved up on a wild pitch.

Herrera then hit a soft liner at Anderson, who threw to third base to easily double off Phillips.

White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon gave up two runs and five hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked five.

Left-hander Eric Skoglund allowed two runs and two hits in five innings for Kansas City. He struck out three and walked two.

Kansas City took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Mondesi’s two-out RBI single to left-center field.

Avisail Garcia drew a two-out walk in the Chicago fourth inning, and Rondon followed by belting a full-count curveball over the wall in left for his fifth blast of the season to push the White Sox ahead.

Mondesi delivered a tying RBI single to right in the fifth for the Royals.

Kansas City loaded the bases with two out in the seventh on back-to-back walks and Mondesi’s infield single. But Chicago left-hander Aaron Bummer retired Alex Gordon on a grounder to first to extinguish the threat.

Neither team recorded a hit over the next three innings, and the White Sox also went hitless in the 11th before Perez doubled in the bottom of the frame.

