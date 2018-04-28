Davidson delivers as White Sox outlast Royals

Matt Davidson continued his mastery of Kansas City by hitting two homers Friday night, including the tie-breaking two-run blast in the top of the 11th inning, as the Chicago White Sox outlasted the Royals for a 7-4 win at Kauffman Stadium.

The White Sox have won the first two games of the four-game series from the Royals, who have lost four straight and 14 of their last 16.

Davidson homered leading off the fourth to give the White Sox their first lead before he went deep with one out in the 11th against Tim Hill (0-1). It was the second straight multi-homer game for Davidson and his third of the season against the Royals, whom he victimized for three homers on Opening Day on March 29.

Davidson’s seven homers against Kansas City this season are more than he has collected against any other team in his four-year career.

Gregory Infante, the fifth White Sox pitcher, earned the win with a hitless 10th while Joakim Soria notched his fourth save with a one-hit 11th.

Leury Garcia (second-inning triple, 11th-inning single) and Adam Engel (second-inning safety squeeze, fourth-inning triple) had two RBIs apiece for the White Sox. Garcia finished with three hits while Tim Anderson had two hits for the White Sox.

Mike Moustakas (homer) and Jorge Soler (RBI double) gave the Royals a 2-0 lead in the first. Kansas City tied the game thanks to some sloppiness by the White Sox in the seventh, when Whit Merrifield scored on a wild pitch and Moustakas trotted home on a throwing error by Anderson.

Moustakas, Soler and Jon Jay had two hits apiece.

White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez allowed four runs (two earned) on 10 hits and no walks while striking out two over 6 1/3 innings. Royals starter Danny Duffy gave up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings.

