Keller, Royals double up White Sox, 6-3

Rookie right-hander Brad Keller gave up just one run in seven innings, and Hunter Dozier drove in two runs as the host Kansas City Royals knocked off the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Keller (8-6), who was making his 18th start after moving into the Royals’ rotation in late May, allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six.

Keller had the White Sox hitting grounders most of the night, inducing 13 ground balls. He retired 13 of the final 14 batters to face him in winning for the fourth time in his past five decisions.

After falling behind in the top of the third, the Royals came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Whit Merrifield (single), Adalberto Mondesi (bunt single) and Alex Gordon (sacrifice fly) drove in the runs.

Merrifield, who began the night third in the American League in hits, collected two hits to give him 168 for the season. He also scored twice.

Kansas City added a run in the fourth on a triple by Ryan O’Hearn and a double by Jorge Bonifacio, and the Royals chased Chicago starter Dylan Covey with two in the fifth. Dozier greeted reliever Ryan Burr with a two-run single.

Covey (5-13) has lost all four of his decisions to the Royals this season and all seven against them in his two-year career. In 4 1/3 innings Tuesday, he allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks. He struck out four.

The White Sox scored in the third when Yolmer Sanchez hit a one-out double, went to third on a groundout and came home on Avisail Garcia’s single.

Chicago added a run in the ninth on an RBI single from Tim Anderson before Royals right-hander Wily Peralta came on to walk in a second run before recording his 10th save.

Mondesi and Brian Goodwin had two hits apiece as the Royals finished with nine, compared to six for the White Sox, who lost their seventh straight game.

