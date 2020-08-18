Reds-Royals postponed; Wednesday doubleheader set

Tuesday night’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and host Kansas City Royals has been postponed “out of an abundance of caution,” Major League Baseball announced.

The final two games of the Reds’ series against the Pittsburgh Pirates were called off in response to a positive COVID-19 test that was revealed after the Reds’ 8-1 win on Friday. One of the Reds players tested positive.

The two-game interleague series is expected to be completed with a doubleheader on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium. The first game is scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. ET.

