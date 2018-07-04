Gomes rips grand slam as Indians top Royals

Yan Gomes belted his third career grand slam to help the Cleveland Indians record a 6-4 victory over the host Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Yonder Alonso went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Jose Ramirez also drove in one as Cleveland won its third straight game. The Indians have scored 30 runs during the winning streak.

Rookie right-hander Shane Bieber (4-0) remained unbeaten in five major league starts despite allowing four runs and nine hits over six innings. The 23-year-old struck out two and walked one.

Right-hander Cody Allen recorded the final four outs for his 17th save.

Lucas Duda hit a two-run homer and Rosell Herrera went 3-for-5 for Kansas City. The Royals have lost five straight and have already lost 60 games, tied for most in the majors with the Baltimore Orioles.

Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy (4-8) gave up six runs and eight hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked two.

The Indians trailed 4-2 entering the sixth before loading the bases as Edwin Encarnacion walked, Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch and Alonso reached on an infield single.

Duffy attempted to cross up Gomes with a 1-0 changeup but it didn’t work as the catcher swatted the ball over the left-field fence to give Cleveland the lead. The grand slam was the Indians’ eighth of the season.

The Royals threatened in the eighth as Salvador Perez was hit by a pitch from right-hander Neil Ramirez to start the inning, and Alex Gordon lined a two-out single against left-hander Oliver Perez.

Allen entered and allowed a single to center to Hunter Dozier but Perez was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Kansas City put two runners on with one out in the ninth as Adalberto Mondesi reached on an infield single and moved to second on a throwing error and Whit Merrifield followed with a four-pitch walk. But Allen struck out Herrera and retired Perez on a fly to left to end it.

Cleveland began the game with singles by Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez to load the bases. One out later, Guyer walked to force in one run and Alonso followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Kansas City tied the score in the bottom of the inning when Duda hit a two-run blast, launching a 3-1 fastball from Bieber into the stands in right.

The Royals moved ahead in the bottom of the second as Merrifield stroked a two-out, run-scoring single. Herrera followed with a double to left to drive home Merrifield and make it 4-2.

