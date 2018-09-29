Indians' 10-run inning overpowers Royals

Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam during a 10-run seventh inning as the Cleveland Indians broke open a tight game to post a 14-6 victory over the host Kansas City Royals on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Donaldson also doubled during the big inning in which Cleveland sent 14 batters to the plate. Jason Kipnis homered earlier in the contest and Roberto Perez had three RBIs as the American League Central-champion Indians (90-70) won for the fifth time in the past seven games.

Right-hander Mike Clevinger (13-8) was charged with one run and three hits over 6 2/3 innings to win for the sixth time in his last seven decisions. Clevinger struck out five and walked none.

Kansas City (57-103) had a four-game winning streak halted. The loss was just the Royals’ fourth in their past 18 home games.

Cleveland led 1-0 through six innings before Donaldson led off the seventh by hitting a double off the base of the wall in left-center field. Yonder Alonso followed with a run-scoring single to right off Royals right-hander Ian Kennedy (3-9) to drive in the inning’s first run.

The bases were loaded when Roberto Perez bounced a run-scoring single through the left side. Francisco Lindor followed with a grounder to first but Ryan O’Hearn’s throw home was wild and two runs scored as the Indians took a 5-0 lead.

Edwin Encarnacion singled in a run to make it 6-0, before Donaldson followed by belting a 1-0 slider from right-hander Jake Newberry well over the fence in left for his fifth career grand slam to make it a 10-run margin.

Greg Allen added a run-scoring double later in the inning to make it 11-0.

Kansas City broke the shutout in the seventh. O’Hearn doubled to right with two out to end Clevinger’s night, and Hunter Dozier following with a fly ball to right that fell for a double between Cleveland second baseman Jose Ramirez and right fielder Brandon Barnes.

Roberto Perez delivered a two-run double in the ninth to make it 13-1. Lindor followed with an infield single that plated a run and capped the 16-hit attack.

Salvador Perez had an RBI single and Brian Goodwin slugged a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth as the Royals trimmed their losing margin.

Earlier, Kipnis drilled a homer to right off Kennedy in the third inning.

Kennedy was charged with four runs and six hits over six-plus innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 18 games, one shy of his career-long run set last season.

