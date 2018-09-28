Royals top Indians in 10 for 4th straight win

Salvador Perez stroked a walk-off single to left field with two outs in the 10th inning as the Kansas City Royals edged the visiting Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Thursday night.

Perez’s hit drove in Adalberto Mondesi from third base and gave Kansas City its fourth consecutive win. The Royals have prevailed in 14 of their past 17 home games.

Mondesi homered in the third inning for Kansas City’s first run.

Josh Donaldson went 3-for-4 for Cleveland while Melky Cabrera and Yandy Diaz each recorded two hits. The loss was just second in the past six games for the American League Central champion Indians.

Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield had two hits to extend his season-best hitting streak to 17 games. He also stole his AL-leading 42nd base of the season, one behind major league leader Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals.

Mondesi drew a two-out walk in the 10th off Indians right-hander Neil Ramirez (0-3). Mondesi stole second and later stole third when a full-count pitch to Alex Gordon missed the plate for a walk.

Perez came up and delivered the decisive single on the first pitch from Ramirez.

Cleveland had a scoring opportunity in the top of the 10th when Greg Allen singled to left with one out and stole second. Jose Ramirez walked and one out later, Allen and Ramirez pulled off a double steal.

Right-hander Jason Hammel (4-14) got out of the jam by striking out Brandon Barnes.

Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin allowed one run and four hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked none.

Tomlin, who served up the blast to Mondesi, has allowed 25 homers in just 70 1/3 innings.

Royals right-hander Glenn Sparkman gave up one run and five hits over five innings. He struck out two and walked none.

Francisco Lindor led off the game with a single to center and scored later in the inning on Ramirez’s sacrifice fly to left.

Mondesi knotted the score in the third by hammering a 2-0 cutter from Tomlin over the fence in right.

Cleveland threatened with two outs in the eighth inning against right-hander Kevin McCarthy as Donaldson reached on an infield single and Melky Cabrera drilled an opposite-field double from the line in left.

Diaz followed with a grounder, and Mondesi ranged deep into the shortstop hole and threw out Diaz, who attempted a head-first slide into first.

