Indians complete three-game sweep of Royals

Francisco Lindor’s two-run single keyed a six-run seventh inning as the visiting Cleveland Indians defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-4 Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

Jose Ramirez hit two home runs for the Indians in the series finale, which included a 2 1/2-hour rain delay. All three games in the series ended with four-run margins.

The Indians won their fourth straight, while the Royals dropped their fourth in a row and seventh of eight.

With Kansas City leading 3-2, Kevin Plawecki and Bobby Bradley started the Cleveland seventh with singles. Tyler Naquin drove home Plawecki with a double before Lindor’s hit knocked in pinch runner Mike Freeman and Naquin and put the Indians on top.

A throwing error on a bunt produced another run, and Jason Kipnis’ sacrifice fly increased the lead to 7-3. Ramirez then hit a solo shot, his second home run of the game and seventh of the season.

Adam Cimber (4-2), the third of four Cleveland relievers, pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Kansas City’s Jorge Lopez (1-7) gave up hits to all four batters he faced, and all of them scored.

Neither starter was involved in the decision. Cleveland’s Zach Plesac gave up three runs on three hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Royals starter Homer Bailey allowed two runs on six hits and two walks in five-plus inning.

The Indians opened the scoring in the second on a leadoff home run by Ramirez, who curled a 3-1 fastball just inside the foul pole in right.

The Royals took the lead by scoring three times in the bottom of the third.

Cam Gallagher hit a one-out single, and Terrance Gore followed with a walk. Whit Merrifield then lined a ball off Plesac’s foot that caromed into short right field for an RBI single. Adalberto Mondesi then bunted for a base hit, scoring Gore. It marked the first lead for the Royals in the series.

Plesac’s third walk of the inning, to Jorge Soler, produced another run and marked the end of the day for the starter.

The Indians got a run back in the fifth. Bradley hit a one-out double off the wall in center, Naquin walked, and Lindor sent an RBI single to right.

Gallagher’s solo home run in the ninth provided the final run.

