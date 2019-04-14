Royals shut out Indians behind Bailey

Homer Bailey threw seven sterling innings for the Kansas City Royals in a 3-0 victory over the visiting Cleveland Indians on Saturday night. The Royals won back-to-back games after snapping a 10-game losing streak with an 8-1 win on Friday.

Bailey entered the game with just one win in his last 22 home starts, compiling a 1-14 record with a 7.49 ERA over that span. He had not won in an American League ballpark since May 19, 2012, when he was victorious at Yankee Stadium as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

Bailey gave up only a single and a double to the No. 8 hitter Brad Miller. He threw 102 pitches. Bailey allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings Monday vs. Seattle in his previous start.

It’s one of his best statistical starts since suffering a series of injuries beginning near the end of 2014. He pitched no-hitters in 2012 (Sept. 28 at Pittsburgh) and 2013 (July 2 vs. San Francisco).

Wily Peralta pitched a perfect ninth for his first save in two chances.

The Royals scored in the bottom of the third after Martin Maldonado snapped an 0-for-17 slump with a double to left-center. He moved to third on a flyout to left and scored on Adalberto Mondesi’s two-out single.

The Royals added a run in the fourth on a Ryan O’Hearn’s 429-foot home run to right field.

Meanwhile, Bailey kept retiring Indians hitters, with the exception of Miller, who collected both hits off the starter.

Whit Merrifield drove in Hunter Dozier with a two-out single in the seventh to give the Royals a 3-0 lead.

The Royals were still without regular center fielder Billy Hamilton. He was held out of the lineup for the second straight game, but could be available soon. Manager Ned Yost said he could’ve played, if necessary.

