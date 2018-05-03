Duda drives in four as Royals beat Tigers, 10-6

Lucas Duda drove in four runs, three other Kansas City batters homered and the Royals slugged their way past the Detroit Tigers 10-6 on Thursday afternoon.

Duda had three hits, as did Alex Gordon, who scored twice and smacked a solo homer. Salvador Perez hit a two-run shot, while Jorge Soler added a solo homer and scored three runs.

Kevin McCarthy (3-0) recorded the victory with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Royals starter Eric Skoglund gave up five runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Detroit’s Mike Fiers allowed five runs on six hits in four innings.

Nicholas Castellanos had three hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs for Detroit. Leonys Martin contributed three hits and scored twice and Jeimer Candelario knocked in two runs.

Losing pitcher Chad Bell (0-1) surrendered five runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera departed in the sixth with a hamstring injury.

The Royals grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first on run-scoring singles by Duda and Jon Jay.

Detroit tied the game in the third on Candelario’s one-out double to left.

The Royals regained the lead at 4-2 on Perez’s second home run of the season, a no-doubter to left field. That followed Mike Moustakas’ one-out double.

James McCann’s RBI single cut Kansas City’s lead to one in the fourth.

Gordon made it 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth when he crushed a changeup for his second homer of the season.

The Tigers scored twice in the fifth to tie it. Castellanos ripped his third homer, a solo shot to left. Following two walks, Jose Iglesias drilled an RBI single.

Soler greeted Bell with a solo blast to left in the bottom of the inning. Duda’s run-scoring single later in the inning nudged the Royals’ advantage to 7-5.

Castellanos’ RBI single in the sixth cut Detroit’s deficit to one run but Kansas City roared right back with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Moustakas had a sacrifice fly and Duda followed with a two-run single.

