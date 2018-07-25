Iglesias powers Tigers to win over Royals

Jose Iglesias hit a three-run homer, Matthew Boyd won for the first time in eight starts and the Detroit Tigers thumped the Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

Iglesias scored another run later after blasting his fourth homer this season, while Victor Martinez supplied three hits, a run scored and two RBI. John Hicks had two hits and scored two runs and Jeimer Candelario added two hits and an RBI for Detroit.

Boyd (5-9), who lost his previous five decisions, gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings. He didn’t issue a walk while striking out seven. His last victory came at Boston on June 7.

Royals starter Danny Duffy (6-9) surrendered seven runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He had allowed just one run combined in his previous three starts. Alex Gordon, Mike Moustakas, Whit Merrifield and Rosell Herrera drove in the runs for Kansas City, which dropped two of three in the home series.

The Tigers scored their first run in the second when Hicks smacked an opposite-field double and Martinez knocked him in with a single.

Kansas City evened the score in the bottom of the inning. Hunter Dozier singled with one out and scored on Gordon’s double to right center. Following a bunt single, Boyd escaped further damage by striking out the next two batters.

The Hicks-Martinez duo also sparked the Tigers’ four-run uprising in the fourth. Hicks walked and Martinez singled to advance Hicks to third. Duffy threw a wild pitch with Ronny Rodriguez batting, allowing Hicks to score.

Rodriguez grounded out but JaCoby Jones bounced a single to left, setting up Iglesias’ three-run blast over the left-field fence to make it 5-1.

The Royals pushed across a run in the fifth when Merrifield singled, stole second and scored on Moustakas’ two-out, opposite-field double.

A two-out walk to Iglesias led to Detroit’s two-run sixth. Following a Victor Reyes single, Iglesias scored on a wild pitch. Candelario’s soft single to center knocked in Reyes and knocked out Duffy.

The Tigers scored again in the ninth on Martinez’s RBI single. The Royals scored two runs in the bottom of the inning.

—Field Level Media