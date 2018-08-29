Junis goes distance as Royals tame Tigers

Jakob Junis recorded the first complete-game victory of his career and Hunter Dozier drove in two runs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 6-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Junis (7-12) gave up two runs on six hits and didn’t issue a walk while striking out seven. He tamed the Tigers’ attack on just 104 pitches.

It was just Junis’ second victory since May 18. Four of his victories this season have come at the Tigers’ expense. His longest outing before Tuesday was an eight-inning stint against Detroit on April 20.

Adalberto Mondesi hit his fifth homer of the season, while Alex Gordon scored twice. Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez each had two hits and a run scored for Kansas City, which had lost six of its previous eight games.

JaCoby Jones, just activated from the disabled list, blasted his ninth homer for Detroit. Matthew Boyd (8-12) allowed five runs on seven hits in six innings as the Tigers lost their fourth straight.

The Tigers scored a run in the third. Mikie Mahtook and James McCann hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Following a strikeout, Jeimer Candelario hit a sacrifice fly to center to bring in Mahtook.

Rare control issues cost Boyd in the bottom of the inning. He issued just seven walks in his previous nine starts but gave up two during the Royals’ five-run inning.

Mondesi led off with a solo shot that carried over the left-center field wall. Merrifield and Perez singled, sandwiching one of those walks, to load the bases.

Jorge Bonifacio brought in one run with a sacrifice fly. After another walk, Dozier smashed a double over the head of right fielder Nicholas Castellanos, knocking in two more runs. An Alcides Escobar sacrifice fly made it 5-1.

The Royals added a run in the seventh against Drew VerHagen. Gordon and Bonifacio singled to put runners on the corners. A wild pitch by VerHagen allowed Gordon to score.

Jones’ solo homer off Junis in the eighth provided Detroit’s second run.

