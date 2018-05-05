Royals break through in 8th, top Tigers 4-2

Jorge Soler ripped a two-run single to cap a four-run rally in the eighth as the Kansas City Royals topped the Detroit Tigers 4-2 on Friday.

Tigers starter Francisco Liriano was removed after issuing a leadoff walk to Cheslor Cuthbert. After the Royals loaded the bases with one out against Daniel Stumpf (1-1), Joe Jimenez entered the game. Jimenez’s first pitch was wild, allowing the first run to score.

Following an intentional walk, Whit Merrifield’s sacrifice fly tied the game. Soler then ripped his big hit to left center.

The Royals have won the first two games of the four-game series. Half of their 10 victories this season have come at the Tigers’ expense.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy got himself out of several jams during his six scoreless innings. He gave up six hits and a walk while striking out seven. Blaine Boyer (1-0) got the win in relief and Kelvin Herrera notched his sixth save.

Jon Jay added two hits and a scored run in the victory.

JaCoby Jones had a two-run double for the Tigers, Victor Martinez reached base four times and Jeimer Candelario added two hits and a run scored. Liriano gave up just one run on three hits in seven-plus innings.

Detroit put runners on the corners with two out in the fourth. Kennedy then retired Jones on a fielder’s choice.

The Tigers had another threat going in the fifth when John Hicks and James McCann hit back-to-back singles. Kennedy responded by striking out the next three batters.

Once again, the Tigers stranded runners on the corners in the sixth when Kennedy struck out Jones and induced Hicks to fly out.

With the help of three double plays, Liriano faced the minimum three batters in all but one of the first seven innings.

The Tigers broke the scoreless deadlock in the eighth. Candelario reached on a one-out double against Boyer. After a pop out, Martinez was given an intentional walk. Jones ripped a 3-2 offering down the left-field line to bring home Candelario and pinch runner Victor Reyes.

