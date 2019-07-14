Tigers beat Royals to halt five-game slide

Jeimer Candelario’s three-run double highlighted a seven-run third — Detroit’s highest-scoring inning of the season — and the Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak by slugging past the host Kansas City Royals 12-8 on Sunday.

Jul 14, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brian Flynn (33) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Castro had four hits, two runs scored and two RBIs for Detroit, while Niko Goodrum supplied four hits, a run scored, two RBIs and stole two bases. Gordon Beckham blasted a two-run homer as the Tigers piled up 19 hits. Christin Stewart added two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

Nick Ramirez (4-3) gave up one run in three innings of relief and was credited with the victory. Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann gave up seven runs in four innings.

Jorge Soler drove in three runs for the Royals, including his 25th homer.

The Royals scratched their scheduled starter, Homer Bailey, after they agreed to trade him to the Oakland A’s. Brian Flynn (2-1), who gave up seven runs in two innings of relief, was charged with the loss.

The Tigers took the lead in the first on back-to-back doubles by Nicholas Castellanos and Stewart.

The Royals responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Hunter Dozier knocked in the first run with a single before Soler blasted a two-run homer over the right-field wall.

Detroit’s first six batters reached base in the seven-run third. The Tigers loaded the bases and scored when Brandon Dixon was hit by a pitch. Candelario followed with a double to clear the bases.

Goodrum brought in Candelario with a single. One out later, Beckham ripped a two-run shot over the left-field fence.

The Tigers made it 9-3 in the fourth on Goodrum’s RBI single.

Soler had an RBI double in the bottom half of the inning. Castro drove in Detroit’s 10th run with a fifth-inning double.

Kansas City closed the gap with three runs in the fifth. Whit Merrifield had an RBI triple, Adalberto Mondesi singled him home and Mondesi later scored on a double-play grounder.

Cam Gallagher’s RBI double in the sixth cut Detroit’s lead to 10-8. Castro’s RBI single and Dixon’s run-scoring double in the seventh made it 12-8.

