Tigers halt slide with win over Royals

Sep 5, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA;

Harold Castro’s three hits led an 11-hit attack as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Royals 6-4 on Thursday in Kansas City.

The Tigers overcame a 3-0 deficit, their largest comeback victory in 2019.

Victor Reyes (nine games) and Jordy Mercer (eight games) extended their hitting streaks with two hits apiece for the Tigers.

Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (8-10) threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on 10 hits. He struck out six and walked none.

Joe Jimenez picked up his fifth save in six chances.

Kansas City’s Glenn Sparkman (3-11) surrendered four runs on seven hits in four innings.

Outfielder Erick Mejia and left-hander Gabe Speier made their major league debuts for the Royals.

Kansas City got their three runs in the second off Boyd. Whit Merrifield stroked his second double in as many innings, driving in Cheslor Cuthbert and Nick Dini. Adalberto Mondesi followed with an RBI double.

The Tigers answered with a run in the third. Mercer led off with a double to the wall in left-center and scored on Castro’s second single of the game.

The Tigers took the lead in the fourth with three solo home runs. Brandon Dixon and Dawel Lugo went back-to-back, the sixth time this season the Tigers have done that. One out later, Mercer connected to give Detroit a 4-3 edge.

It was the first time this season the Tigers have hit three home runs in an inning.

The Tigers added two more in the sixth. Willi Castro, pinch-hitting for Mercer, who left with a right wrist contusion, drove in two with a bloop single to left.

The Royals added a run on a fielder’s choice in the eighth.

Detroit won the season series 10-9.

Even with the win, the Tigers have more losing streaks (five) of at least six games than winning streaks (four) of two or more games. They’ve won two in a row just once since the end of May.

