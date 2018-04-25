Brewers rip Royals for 7th straight win

Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer, and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers posted their seventh consecutive victory by dispatching the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain homered against his former teammates and reached base four times on two hits and two walks. Ryan Braun had an RBI single and also collected two hits and two walks for the Brewers, who prevailed in the opener of a nine-game road trip.

Zach Davies (2-2) pitched six solid innings to win his second straight start. The right-hander gave up two runs, four hits and three walks while striking out two.

Salvador Perez homered in his season debut for the Royals, who have dropped 11 of their past 13 games.

Kansas City right-hander Ian Kennedy departed after three innings with a bruised right foot. He was struck by Braun’s run-scoring liner in the top of the third.

X-rays were negative. Kennedy was diagnosed with a bruise and is expected to make his next start.

Kennedy (1-3) allowed four runs and six hits and issued one walk.

The early departure ended Kennedy’s streak of striking out at least one batter at 237 appearances. It was the second-longest active streak in the majors behind Boston’s David Price (238).

Perez and Royals left fielder Alex Gordon were activated from the disabled prior to the contest.

Perez, a five-time All-Star, had been sidelined since tearing the MCL in his left knee while taking his suitcase up the stairs in his home on March 27. He went 1-for-4.

Gordon, a three-time All-Star, sustained a tear in his left hip on April 9. He went 2-for-4.

Milwaukee scored four runs in the third inning to take control, the first tally coming on Braun’s two-out liner that hit Kennedy’s foot. Jonathan Villar, who led off the inning with one of his three singles, scored from third base.

Shaw followed by slugging a 2-2 offering 437 feet over the fence in right-center to make it 4-0.

Perez belted a one-out homer in the fourth to get Kansas City on the board.

The Royals manufactured a run in the fifth when Gordon doubled to left center, moved to third on an infield out and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Alcides Escobar.

Cain hit the first pitch of the seventh inning from right-hander Burch Smith 413 feet over the fence in right center to make it 5-2. The homer drew a nice ovation from Kansas City fans, who showed appreciation for a player who was a key cog for the 2015 World Series championship team.

—Field Level Media