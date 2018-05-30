Escobar's 14th-inning blast lifts Royals past Twins

Alcides Escobar cracked a game-winning homer in the bottom of the 14th inning Tuesday night as the Kansas City Royals outlasted the visiting Minnesota Twins 2-1 at Kauffman Stadium.

It was the second homer of the year for Escobar, who took a 3-1 pitch from reliever Taylor Rogers (1-2) and launched it 398 feet to left field, handing Minnesota its eighth walk-off loss of the year. The Twins fell to 3-11 in one-run games.

Scott Barlow (1-0) fired four hitless innings in his third big league game to earn his first major league win. He struck out five and walked one.

Minnesota’s best chance to win in extra innings occurred in the 10th, when Royals rookie reliever Jason Adam loaded the bases with two outs. Adam hit Eduardo Escobar with a pitch before issuing walks to Max Kepler and Robbie Grossman, but he escaped his mess by getting a flyout from Byron Buxton.

Kansas City tied the score in the eighth against Addison Reed. Jon Jay led off with a single and reached third on Mike Moustakas’ single. After Salvador Perez was hit by a pitch to fill the bases, Jorge Soler coaxed a game-tying walk.

Minnesota broke the scoring seal in the top of the third inning. Ehire Adrianza led off by singling, and he reached second when Brian Dozier walked with one out. Eddie Rosario singled to fill the bases, and Miguel Sano grounded an RBI single to left, although Dozier was cut down by Alex Gordon at the plate.

Both starters settled for no-decisions despite excellent outings. Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson tossed seven shutout innings, yielding only five hits and a walk while fanning eight.

Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy permitted four hits and a run in six innings, walking four and whiffing four. It was just the third quality start for Duffy, the Royals’ Opening Day starter, who reduced his ERA to 5.71.

The game lasted 4 hours and 12 minutes after being delayed for 24 minutes by rain before the first pitch.

—Field Level Media