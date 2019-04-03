Twins rally again to clip Royals, 7-6

The Minnesota Twins scored three runs in the last two innings Wednesday to earn a 7-6 victory over the host Kansas City Royals, their second straight come-from-behind win.

Apr 3, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Homer Bailey (21) pitches against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Cruz led off the ninth with a walk off Wily Peralta (0-1), the Royals’ sixth pitcher of the day. Byron Buxton, who didn’t start because of bruised ribs, pinch ran and stole second — his 30th consecutive successful steal, dating back to 2018. Eddie Rosario then ripped a single into right, scoring Buxton.

Trevor May (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win. Blake Parker faced one batter for his second save in as many days.

The Twins had tied the score in the eighth on a two-run single by Max Kepler, scoring Mitch Garver and Tyler Austin.

Willians Astudillo had three hits, two runs and an RBI for the Twins. Garver collected three hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Homer Bailey debuted for the Royals and pitched five innings, giving up three runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out eight, all swinging.

Bailey was added to the roster prior to the game after starting spring training as a non-roster invitee. The 12-year MLB veteran — all with Cincinnati — was 67-77 with a 4.56 ERA in 212 career games coming into 2019.

To make room on the roster, the Royals designated right-hander Chris Ellis for assignment. Ellis was signed as a Rule-5 selection from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kyle Gibson got the start for the Twins. He gave up six runs (five earned) in 4 2/3 innings.

The Royals got a run off Gibson in the first. Adalberto Mondesi lined a one-out triple off the fence in left-center and scored on a single by Alex Gordon.

The Twins answered in the top of the second. Rosario led off with a double and scored on a single by Astudillo.

The Twins added two runs in the fourth. Astudillo led off with a single. Jake Cave followed with a walk. Garver short-hopped the wall in center, driving in Astudillo, but Cave was thrown out at the plate. Garver advanced to third on the throw and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ehire Adrianza.

The Royals unloaded on Gibson in the fifth, all with two outs. Billy Hamilton drew a walk and stole his first base as a Royal. Whit Merrifield then singled through the hole at short, extending his hitting streak to 25 games dating back to last season. He has hit safely in all five games this season. Mondesi beat out an infield hit and Gordon launched a 411-foot home run to right center.

Soler then reached on an error by shortstop Jorge Polanco. He went to second on a hit by Ryan O’Hearn and scored on a single by Chris Owings.

Astudillo struck again with a double in the sixth. He scored on Garver’s second RBI hit of the game.

—Field Level Media