Olson's homer carries A's past Royals

Matt Olson continued his hot streak with a three-run home run in the eighth inning, and the Oakland A’s beat the host Kansas City Royals 5-1 Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Olson’s 12th homer of the season highlighted a four-run eighth inning for the A’s, who took two of three from the Royals. Olson has four home runs and nine RBIs in his last four games.

With the score tied 1-1, Dustin Fowler led off the eighth inning with a single and then stole second. Jed Lowrie brought Fowler home with a single up the middle to give the A’s a 2-1 lead and knock Kansas City starter Jakob Junis out of the game.

The Royals’ Jon Jay hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the third inning that tied the score 1-1.

Jonathan Lucroy had an RBI single that scored Mark Canha to give the A’s a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

Junis pitched into the eighth inning, his longest start of the season. He was charged with three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk. The nine strikeouts marked a career high for Junis.

Oakland starter Daniel Gossett pitched well, allowing only one run on two hits with a strikeout and two walks in five innings.

Lou Trivino, Yusmeiro Petit and Blake Treinen combined to throw four scoreless innings in relief for Oakland. Treinen retired the Royals in order in the ninth inning.

The A’s stay on the road and head to Texas to start a two-game series with the Rangers on Tuesday, before returning to Oakland for a 10-game homestand.

The Royals head west for their next seven games, beginning with a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels that gets going Monday.

