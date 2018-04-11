Top of Mariners' order sinks Royals

Jean Segura had three hits and two RBIs, and Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager also drove in two runs apiece to support Felix Hernandez in the Seattle Mariners’ 8-3 victory over the host Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Robinson Cano reached based four times while extending his hitting streak to eight games, and Guillermo Heredia hit his second homer of the season for the Mariners (5-4).

Mike Moustakas homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs, and Whit Merrifield had two hits for the Royals (3-6).

Hernandez (2-1) gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking one. He gave up eight runs in four innings in his previous outing at San Francisco.

Segura finished a homer short of the cycle and scored twice. The top four hitters in the Mariners’ order — Dee Gordon, Segura, Cano and Haniger — were 6-for-15 and reached base 10 times with five RBIs and five runs.

Cano doubled, walked twice and was hit by a pitch while raising his America League-leading on-base percentage to .541. He is hitting .414.

Edwin Diaz struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning in a non-save situation. He has struck out 11 of the 14 batters he has faced this season.

Kansas City left-hander Eric Skoglund (0-1) gave up five runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two, hit three and struck out one in his first game since March 17, his final spring training appearance. His last exhibition start was cancelled because of rain, and his regular-season debut scheduled April 1 was postponed.

Gordon was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and stole second and third before Cano walked. Haniger singled for a 1-0 lead.

Dan Vogelbach was hit by a pitch to open the second, and Taylor Motter walked before Segura’s two-out triple drove in two. Cano doubled in Segura to make it 4-0.

Moustakas’ two-run homer in the fourth inning made it 4-2.

Heredia homered in the fifth inning and Seager doubled in two runs to cap a three-run sixth for an 8-2 lead. Moustakas singled in a run in the last of the sixth.

—Field Level Media