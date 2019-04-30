Rays stay dominant over Royals

Yandy Diaz had a pair of RBI singles as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-5 Monday in Kansas City.

Apr 29, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi (26) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It was Tampa Bay’s 11th victory in the last 12 games against the Royals.

Yonny Chirinos (4-0) picked up the win for Tampa Bay. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on just two hits. He struck out four and walked one.

Brad Keller (2-3) suffered his second loss to the Rays in as many outings. He struggled with his control all evening, and lasted only five innings. He gave up five runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out one.

For the fourth time in four games this season against the Royals, the Rays scored in the first inning. Ji-Man Choi drew a two-out walk. He moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a balk. Choi scored on a single by Diaz.

The Rays tacked on three more runs in the second. Kevin Kiermaier was hit by a pitch with one out. He advanced to third on a single by Daniel Robertson. Michael Perez doubled in Kiermaier. One out later Tommy Pham’s triple scored two and the Rays led 4-0.

Rays “opener” Ryne Stanek, who grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Stilwell, Kan., pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings before being replaced by Chirinos.

The Royals touched up Chirinos for three runs in the third. Martin Maldonado reached on an error with one out and advanced on a walk by Whit Merrifield. They both scored on Adalberto Mondesi’s major league-leading fifth triple. The Royals lead baseball with 15 triples. Mondesi scored on Alex Gordon’s sacrifice fly.

Tampa Bay got one back in the fifth on another RBI single by Diaz.

Jorge Soler hit his seventh home run of the season, a 447-foot solo blast beyond the fountains in left center in the seventh to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 5-4.

Kiermaier singled home Nate Lowe with an insurance run in the top of the eighth. Choi doubled home two in the ninth for the Rays’ final runs. The Royals added one in the bottom of the ninth on a single by Kelvin Gutierrez.

