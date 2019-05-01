Royals edge Rays in first game of DH

The Kansas City Royals scored three runs in the first inning and made them stand for a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a doubleheader in Kansas City.

May 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday’s game was rained out and the forecast for Wednesday evening was for more rain, leading to an early start.

Jakob Junis (3-2) picked up his second straight win against the Rays. He allowed two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He defeated the Rays on April 24 in Tampa.

Ian Kennedy pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his second save in three chances.

Ryne Stanek (0-1), who grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Stilwell, Kan., took the loss. He gave up three runs on three hits in one inning pitched. It was the second straight game — separated by the rainout — that Stanek “opened” for the Rays. It didn’t go nearly as well as it did Monday, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

For the first time in five games this season against the Royals, the Rays did not score in the first inning. That was a nice change for the Royals, but not as nice as the bottom of the first, when they roughed up Stanek.

Whit Merrifield led off with a double and Adalberto Mondesi homered to right for a 2-0 lead. After Alex Gordon walked, Hunter Dozier doubled, sending Gordon to third. Kelvin Gutierrez drove in Gordon with a groundout.

The Rays came back with two runs in the second inning. Avisail Garcia stroked a two-out double and Kevin Kiermaier walked. Willy Adames doubled in both runs.

Tampa Bay threatened again in the seventh, when Kiermaier walked to lead off the inning. He stole second and a deep fly ball sent him to third. Royals manager Ned Yost called on Jake Diekman, who retired the next two batters.

The Royals’ offense went dormant after the first. They did not get a hit on the Rays’ second pitcher, Jalen Beeks, until there was one out in the seventh. Beeks pitched a career high with 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out six and walked two.

