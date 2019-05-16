Rangers homer five times in rout of Royals

The visiting Texas Rangers scored eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings to fuel a 16-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon.

May 16, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Homer Bailey (21) throws the ball against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Willie Calhoun and Joey Gallo each had a career-high four hits, including a home run. Rougned Odor homered twice and the Rangers set season highs in runs and hits (21).

Lance Lynn (5-3) pitched seven innings, allowing one run on six hits. It was his fifth quality start, half the Rangers’ total for the season.

Royals starter Homer Bailey (4-4) gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Rangers won their last two games after losing six of the first seven of their road trip. The Royals lost their fifth straight rubber game and have not won a series since sweeping three from Cleveland on April 12-14.

The Royals got on the board in the first inning. Whit Merrifield led off with a single and Nicky Lopez followed with a double. Adalberto Mondesi’s sacrifice fly scored Merrifield.

The Rangers knotted things up in the fourth inning on Gallo’s 13th home run of the season.

The wheels fell off for Bailey in the fifth. He walked the No. 9 hitter leading off, then gave up three consecutive singles, though the third one was an infield popup that should have been caught. After he struck out Hunter Pence, he walked Gallo and Logan Forsythe, the latter to force in a run.

Bailey was replaced by Brad Boxberger, who allowed two inherited runners to score in the fifth, plus three more runs in the sixth.

Calhoun, Odor (twice) and Pence homered in the last three innings for Texas. Utilityman Chris Owings pitched the last 1 2/3 innings for Kansas City.

Calhoun and Danny Santana were both 4-for-7 and Gallo was 4-for-5.

According to information gathered on baseball-reference.com, Thursday was the first time in MLB history that both designated hitters had the first name Hunter. Pence was 1-for-5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly while the Royals’ Hunter Dozier was 1-for-4.

—Field Level Media