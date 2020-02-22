Rangers rally in 9th, beat Royals in exhibition opener

The Texas Rangers rallied from a three-run deficit by scoring three runs in the seventh inning and two more in top of the ninth to edge the host Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Friday in Surprise, Ariz., in the preseason opener for both teams.

Henry Ramos’ two-out single drove in the tying run in the ninth and the second run on the play scored after a throwing error by Royals shortstop Jeison Guzman.

Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Kansas City teammate Ryan O’Hearn added a solo shot in the sixth. Texas’ Rob Refsnyder hit a two-run homer in the seventh to tie the score at 3-3.

—Field Level Media