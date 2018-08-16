Granderson's slam leads Jays past Royals, 6-5

Curtis Granderson hit a grand slam in a five-run fourth inning, Kevin Pillar had a pair of RBI singles and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays held on to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Salvador Perez had three hits, including two home runs and three RBIs, for the Royals, and Ryan O’Hearn added a pinch-hit homer.

Marco Estrada (6-9) allowed four runs, six hits and one walk while striking out three in 6 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays, who have won two in a row after dropping the opener of the four-game series.

Ken Giles pitched the ninth for his third save with the Blue Jays and his 15th of the season despite allowing the third homer of the season by O’Hearn.

Jorge Lopez (0-2), making his first start for the Royals after being obtained in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, allowed six runs, eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. He was 0-1 with Milwaukee.

The Royals took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after Whit Merrifield walked and Perez homered.

The Blue Jays scored once in the second. Teoscar Hernandez doubled and scored on Pillar’s single.

Toronto scored five runs in the fourth. Hernandez led off with an infield single, Russell Martin was hit by a pitch and Pillar hit an RBI single. Aledmys Diaz singled to load the bases with none out.

With two out, Granderson hit his 11th homer of the season and the 10th grand slam of his career to give the Blue Jays a 6-2 lead.

Perez led off the bottom of the fourth with his second homer of the game and 21st of the season.

Lopez allowed a pair of two-out walks in the fifth before Burch Smith took over and pitched around two hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Estrada allowed a two-out triple to Brett Phillips and an RBI single to Alcides Escobar in the seventh before Ryan Tepera replaced him to get the final out. Tepera pitched around a walk in the eighth.

Tim Hill and Jason Hammel were perfect in the top of the eighth and ninth, respectively, for the Royals.

