Goldschmidt, Greinke lead D-backs past Angels, 7-4

Paul Goldschmidt, Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed hit home runs, Zack Greinke threw 6 1/3 solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 Monday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the first inning got the ball rolling for Arizona, which increased its lead to 6-0 before the Angels could get anything across against Greinke.

Justin Upton and Albert Pujols hit back-to-back homers off Greinke in the fourth inning to narrow the Angels’ deficit to 6-2, but they were robbed of getting back into the game in the seventh after Greinke was removed.

That’s when center fielder Jarrod Dyson took away a potential grand slam from Upton, reaching above the wall to snag the ball, turning it into a long sacrifice fly.

Reliever Yoshihisa Hirano had replaced Greinke with two on and one out, and allowed an infield hit to Ian Kinsler before walking Mike Trout to load the bases. He quickly fell behind in the count to Upton, who seemed to get enough of a full-count fastball out over the plate.

But Dyson quickly got back to the wall and made the catch for the second out of the inning, with Kole Calhoun tagging and scoring from third. Pujols then flied out to right to end the inning.

Greinke (6-5) got the win after giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out five. Angels starter Jaime Barria (5-3) had the worst start of his short major league career and was tagged with the loss.

Barria, just 21 and called up to the big leagues for the first time in April, gave up six runs on six hits and one walk in four innings. After giving up Goldschmidt’s homer in the first inning, he allowed a solo homer to Marte in the second.

In the fourth, ex-Angel Jeff Mathis had a two-run double and Dyson added an RBI single.

Trout, Kinsler and Calhoun each had two hits for the Angels in a losing effort.

