Walsh's run continues as Angels defeat D-backs

Jared Walsh had a run scored and an RBI for a franchise-record ninth straight game to help the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of a three-game series on Thursday afternoon at Anaheim, Calif.

David Fletcher and Taylor Ward had three hits each, Anthony Rendon doubled and homered, Mike Trout drove in two runs, and Albert Pujols contributed two hits for the Angels (21-30), who avoided getting swept.

Angels starter Griffin Canning (1-3) needed a career-high 104 pitches to get through five innings and qualify for his first win in his 10th start of the season. He allowed two runs (one earned), six hits, struck out seven and walked two.

Christian Walker and Pavin Smith had two hits each for the Diamondbacks (19-32).

Arizona starter Alex Young (2-4) lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.

After falling behind early in the first two games of the series, the Angels led 5-0 after two innings on Thursday.

Following a sacrifice fly by Trout in the first, Rendon slammed a homer to center with Walsh aboard for a 3-0 lead.

Walsh hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the second inning, becoming the first AL player with a run and RBI in nine straight games since David Ortiz of the Minnesota Twins in 2002. It is also the longest such streak by a rookie, going back to 1920 when the RBI was made an official stat.

The previous Angels record was seven straight games by Fred Lynn in 1984 and Wally Joyner in 1987.

The Angels made it 6-0 in the third with their third sacrifice fly of the game, this one from Anthony Bemboom.

Nick Ahmed doubled in the fourth to bring home Arizona’s first run.

Canning nearly got through the fifth inning unscathed, but shortstop Andrelton Simmons made a two-out error and Walker followed with an RBI single to make it 6-2.

Angels reliever Mike Mayers threw two shutout innings to lower his ERA to 1.96.

Simmons added an RBI single in the eighth to stretch the lead to 7-2.

Josh VanMeter had a run-scoring single in the ninth for Arizona.

--Field Level Media