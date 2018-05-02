Upton salvages win for Angels in bottom of 9th

EditorsNote: rewords second graf

Justin Upton’s RBI single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Los Angeles ended a four-game losing streak. The Orioles, with their 13th loss in 16 games, ended the night tied with the Kansas City Royals for the worst record in the American League (8-21).

Martin Maldonado started the ninth-inning rally with a one-out single, his third hit of the night, off Orioles reliever Brad Brach. Ian Kinsler followed with his second hit of the game, a single to center than sent pinch runner Chris Young to second base.

Mike Trout, who was walked intentionally three times earlier in the game, walked on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases for Upton. Upton fell behind in the count 0-2 before lining an 85 mph slider into left field to drive in Young with the game-winner.

The Angels were hitless in their previous 21 at-bats with runners in scoring position before Upton’s walk-off hit.

Despite blowing a save opportunity in the top of the ninth, Angels reliever Cam Bedrosian (1-0) got the win over Brach (0-1).

Angels starter Nick Tropeano threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, and was in line to get the victory before the Orioles rallied in the ninth.

Angels relievers Justin Anderson, Jose Alvarez and Jim Johnson combined to retire all five batters they faced in relief of Tropeano, handing the ball and a 2-0 lead to Bedrosian for the ninth inning. Bedrosian was getting a chance to pitch the ninth because regular closer Keynan Middleton was placed on the disabled list earlier in the day with an inflamed right elbow.

Trey Mancini led off the ninth with a single, then scored from first on a one-out double by Manny Machado. Adam Jones hit Bedrosian’s next pitch into center field for a single, scoring Machado to tie the game at 2-2.

Tropeano and Orioles starter Alex Cobb matched each other inning for inning through five, neither allowing a run. But in the bottom of the sixth, the Angels broke the scoreless tie.

With two out and nobody on, Andrelton Simmons doubled to left, then came all the way around to score on the shortstop Machado’s throwing error. Luis Valbuena followed with a home run to right field, connecting on an 86 mph splitter that Cobb left up in the strike zone. Valbuena’s fourth homer of the season gave the Angels a 2-0 lead.

Cobb got through the sixth, but when he gave up a leadoff double to the Angels’ Maldonado to start the seventh, he was finished. For Cobb, the game was by far his best of the season. In his previous three starts, he gave up at least five earned runs and failed to last five innings.

On Tuesday, Cobb allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks in six-plus innings. He struck out two and made 89 pitches.

Tropeano had struggled in his previous two starts, but he pitched more as he did in his first start of the season when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a victory over Kansas City.

He allowed a two-out double to Machado in the first inning, then didn’t allow another hit the rest of the way. In 6 1/3 innings, he walked two and struck out five.

—Field Level Media