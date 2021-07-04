Juan Lagares' game-winning double helps Angels sweep Orioles

Juan Lagares hit a walk-off, two-run double in the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon to complete the three-game sweep.

Cole Sulser (2-1) walked Jose Iglesias to start the ninth and Kurt Suzuki followed with a single up the middle. Jose Rojas failed on two bunt tries, but then singled up the middle to load the bases for Lagares, who doubled to deep center.

Cedric Mullins slammed a solo homer in the top of the ninth to give the Orioles a 5-4 lead, the only base runner allowed by Angels closer Raisel Iglesias (6-3) in his past seven appearances.

Shohei Ohtani slammed his major league-leading 31st home run of the season, Anthony Rendon homered and Phil Gosselin had two hits for the Angels, who have won six of seven.

Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval allowed two runs and two hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked five.

Ramon Urias also contributed two hits and DJ Stewart drove in two runs for the Orioles.

Baltimore starter Thomas Eshelman allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings. He had one strikeout and no walks.

Sandoval threw five shutout innings before the first two batters reached base in the sixth. He was replaced by Aaron Slegers, who gave up consecutive one-out doubles to Urias and Stewart to cut the lead to 4-3.

Mullins then came through with a pinch-hit single off Andrew Wantz, who was making his major league debut, driving in Stewart to tie the score at 4.

David Fletcher doubled to lead off the first inning and extend his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Ohtani struck out on a 3-2 pitch, but Jared Walsh doubled into the right-field corner to score Fletcher for a 1-0 lead.

Phil Gosselin came through with a two-out single to score Walsh for a 2-0 lead.

Ohtani hit a 459-foot homer to center in the third inning to make it 3-0, tying Hideki Matsui for the most home runs in a season by a Japanese-born player in the majors.

Rendon hit a solo homer later in the inning to make it 4-0.

--Field Level Media