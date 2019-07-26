O's top Angels in 16; Wilkerson makes history with save

EditorsNote: Recasts lede, changes head to reflect Wilkerson making history with save; other edits based off revised lede

Jonathan Villar’s two-out, two-run home run in the top of the 16th inning gave Baltimore the lead, and center fielder Stevie Wilkerson pitched a perfect bottom half of the inning to become the first position player in major league history to record a save as the Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 10-8 Thursday night in Anaheim, Calif.

The Orioles used 10 pitchers in the game, which lasted 6 hours, 19 minutes. Wilkerson, who played the first 15 innings of the game in center field, threw pitches ranging between 53 and 56 mph to get Brian Goodwin, Kole Calhoun and Albert Pujols in order to seal the win.

The Angels also used 10 pitchers in the game, including Griffin Canning, who was scheduled to start Friday’s game but entered in the 15th inning and gave up five runs in two innings and took the loss.

Both teams scored three runs in the 15th inning. After the Orioles got a two-run single from Jace Peterson and an RBI single from Hanser Alberto for an 8-5 lead, the Angels rallied in the bottom of the inning against Orioles lefty Tanner Scott.

Scott gave up a leadoff single to Pujols, then after striking out Kevan Smith walked three in a row, the third forcing home a run to make it 8-6.

Mike Trout followed with a liner into the left field corner, scoring two runs to tie the game. But David Fletcher, trying to score from first on the play, was thrown out at home. The Angels asked for a replay review, but the call was upheld. Scott (1-0) retired Shohei Ohtani for the final out of the inning, sending the game to the 16th.

Canning (3-6) retired the first two batters in the 16th before Pedro Severino’s bloop single to left field, his fourth hit of the game. Canning fell behind in the count 2-0 to Villar, who hit an 89 mph slider into the right field seats for the game-winning homer.

Calhoun was coming off a big series against the Dodgers, in which he went 6-for-9 with all six hits going for extra bases (four doubles, two homers). He came to the plate with two out and the bases loaded in the seventh to face Orioles lefty Paul Fry with the Angels trailing 2-1.

Fry got too much of the plate on a slider that Calhoun hit over the head of Wilkerson in center field, scoring all three baserunners to put the Angels up 4-2.

But the Orioles got a couple runs back in the top of the eighth, getting a sacrifice fly from Dwight Smith Jr. and an RBI double by Wilkerson to tie the game at 4-4.

Both teams scored in the ninth inning on solo homers, the Orioles getting one from Trey Mancini for a 5-4 lead before Goodwin’s homer in the bottom of the inning tied the game and sent it into extra innings.

