Devers delivers as red-hot Red Sox rout Angels

Rafael Devers hit a grand slam and Rick Porcello pitched six scoreless innings to lead the Boston Red Sox to their second straight rout of the Los Angeles Angels in a 9-0 win Wednesday night at Angel Stadium.

One night after their 10-1 win, the Red Sox improved their major league-best record to 15-2, their best mark through 17 games in the 118-year history of the franchise. Boston joined the 2003 San Francisco Giants as the only teams since 1987 to begin a major league season 15-2.

Devers’ first career slam was only a part of the Red Sox’s offensive onslaught. Mitch Moreland had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. J.D. Martinez homered and had three singles.

Porcello continued his sizzling start, improving to 4-0 and lowering his ERA to 1.40. He gave up six hits — all singles — and did not walk a batter while striking out six. Porcello has not walked a batter in 22 2/3 consecutive innings.

The biggest threat Porcello faced came in the first inning when the Angels loaded the bases with one out. Porcello, though, struck out both Kole Calhoun and Zack Cozart to get out of the inning.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Moreland’s two-out RBI single against Angels starter Tyler Skaggs. They broke the game open with a five-run third inning when Moreland had another RBI single and Devers hit his grand slam for a 6-0 lead.

Skaggs (2-1) suffered his first loss of the season after allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four while making 98 pitches. Angels starters have failed to last as many as six innings in six of the past seven games.

Martinez hit a solo homer in the seventh inning off Blake Wood, and Moreland hit a two-run homer off Keynan Middleton in the ninth.

The loss marked the first time the Angels have lost consecutive games this season. Ian Kinsler and Mike Trout each had two hits at the top of the lineup, but the rest of the team was a combined 2-for-27. The Angels were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

