Arcia homers in debut as Angels outslug White Sox

EditorsNote: Deletes extra word in 7th graf

Catcher Francisco Arcia, making his major league debut after 12 seasons in the minors, hit a home run and drove in four runs as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago White Sox 12-8 on Thursday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

Arcia, 28, was recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Salt Lake after the Angels traded catcher Martin Maldonado to Houston. His three-run homer in the seventh inning gave Los Angeles a 9-5 lead after the White Sox had pulled within a run.

Arcia added a run-scoring single in a three-run eighth after doubles by Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Ian Kinsler. Upton went 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

Angels right-hander Nick Tropeano (4-5) allowed five hits and five runs — all on solo home runs — in 6 1/3 innings.

Tropeano, who was making his second start since returning from his second stint on the disabled list, walked two and struck out seven to earn his first victory since May 29. He had been sidelined due to right shoulder inflammation.

The Angels led 6-2 entering the seventh inning before Tropeano allowed back-to-back homers by Avisail Garcia and Daniel Palka, his second of the game. After Leury Garcia was caught looking at a called third strike, Nicky Delmonico homered to end Tropeano’s afternoon.

Tropeano also allowed a first-inning homer to Jose Abreu and a second-inning solo shot by Palka. Abreu added a two-run homer off Blake Parker in the ninth, his 16th of the season, to cap the scoring.

Kole Calhoun and Kinsler hit solo home runs for the Angels, who earned a split of the four-game series by taking the final two games.

Kinsler’s homer with one out in the fourth, his 13th of the season, snapped a 2-2 tie.

The Angels added three runs in the fifth as Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run triple and scored on the play on shortstop Tim Anderson’s throwing error.

White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey (4-6) went 4 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on nine hits. He walked two and struck out two.

Both teams made trades before the game, the White Sox sending reliever Joakim Soria to Milwaukee for two prospects and the Angels dealing Maldonado to the Astros for a prospect and international bonus pool money.

—Field Level Media