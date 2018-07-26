Trout homers twice, Pujols makes history in Angels' win

EditorsNote: Fixes typos in 10th graf

Mike Trout homered twice, drove in four runs and reached base four times, leading the Los Angeles Angels to an 11-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Los Angeles’ Albert Pujols broke a tie with Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth place on the all-time home run list by hitting the 631st of his career. He went deep on the first pitch of the second inning off James Shields.

Trout hit a solo homer in the first inning against Shields (4-12) and belted a three-run homer in the sixth off Chris Volstad.

Besides hitting his 27th and 28th homers of the season, Trout also doubled and was hit by a pitch.

Trout recorded his 13th career multi-homer game and drove in four runs for the second time this season.

Pujols, who went 3-for-4, finished the game with 3,059 career hits, moving within one of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio for 24th place on the all-time list.

Rookie Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer during the Angels’ four-run fifth when he hit a 446-foot drive halfway up the right-center-field bleachers.

It was the first time Ohtani, Pujols and Trout homered in the same game.

Kole Calhoun hit a tiebreaking double right before Ohtani homered as the Angels won for the second time in their past seven games.

Luis Valbuena added a two-run double in the sixth as the Angels rebounded after scoring a total of five runs while losing the first two games of the series. The four-game set concludes Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles left-hander Tyler Skaggs (8-6) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks in six innings. He tied a career high with nine strikeouts and did not allow a homer for the seventh straight start.

Chicago scored its first two runs in the fourth inning to tie the game 2-2.

Leury Garcia came home on an error by shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who allowed a grounder by Avisail Garcia to deflect off his glove. Jose Abreu scored on a sacrifice fly by Yoan Moncada.

Matt Davidson hit a solo homer with one out in the ninth.

Shields became the 405th different pitcher to allow a homer to Pujols. He lasted four-plus innings and allowed six runs on seven hits.

—Field Level Media