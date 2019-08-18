Angels' rally just big enough to defeat White Sox

EditorsNote: Changes who scored in 5th graf; a few other minor tweaks

Brian Goodwin and Justin Upton hit solo homers, and Mike Trout had two RBIs to help the Los Angeles Angels register a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Goodwin also drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to account for the final run of a four-run uprising that gave the Angels the one-run lead. Los Angeles has won two of the first three contests of the four-game set, which concludes Sunday.

Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run homer, and James McCann had a two-run double for the White Sox.

The Angels trailed 5-2 when they loaded the bases with two walks and a single with one out in the seventh. Trout lined the first pitch from right-hander Evan Marshall (3-2), the fourth White Sox pitcher, for a two-run single to left to pull Los Angeles within one.

Upton followed with a hard grounder that Chicago third baseman Ryan Goins was unable to glove. Goins was charged with an error as David Fletcher scored to tie the game.

Three batters later, Goodwin walked on five pitches to force in Trout and give the Angels a 6-5 edge.

Right-hander Taylor Cole (3-4) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for Los Angeles. Cam Bedrosian struck out the side in the eighth, and fellow right-hander Hansel Robles worked a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

Chicago scored at the outset of the game, as leadoff batter Leury Garcia tripled to right and scored on Tim Anderson’s infield out.

Los Angeles tied the score in the bottom of the second when Goodwin slugged a 413-foot blast to left center.

Rookie left-hander Jose Suarez retired the first two hitters in the third before Anderson walked and Jose Abreu singled. McCann followed with a two-run double inside the third-base line, and Jimenez smacked a 410-foot blast to center to make it 5-1.

Upton hit a 417-foot homer to center with two out in the bottom of the third.

Chicago left-hander Hector Santiago was one out away from qualifying for a victory after he struck out Trout with two on in the bottom of the fifth, but right-hander Jimmy Cordero was brought in, and he struck out Upton to end the threat.

Santiago allowed two runs, four hits and three walks while recording four strikeouts.

Suarez, who followed right-handed “opener” Noe Ramirez, allowed four runs in four innings. He gave up six hits and three walks and struck out five.

