Ohtani belts first homer as Angels thrash Indians

The Los Angeles Angels blasted five home runs — four before the end of the third inning — and cruised to a 13-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

One of the home runs, however, seemed to create a buzz in the stadium more than the others. And, no, it was not the one hit by Mike Trout.

Trout’s first inning homer was his second of the season. Later in the inning, though, Shohei Ohtani’s three-run home run was the first of his major league career and put a cap on Los Angeles’ six-run first inning.

Ohtani, who earned his first major league victory as a pitcher on Sunday in Oakland, crushed a 3-2 breaking ball from Indians starter Josh Tomlin into the seats in right-center field. After reaching the dugout, his teammates pushed him back onto the field for his first major league curtain call.

Ohtani also singled twice to finish with three hits in four at-bats. He is hitting .444 (4-for-9) this season.

Justin Upton homered for the Angels in the second inning and Luis Valbuena went deep in the third. Both homers came off Tomlin (0-1), who lasted three innings and gave up eight runs on eight hits and one walk.

Angels starter Garrett Richards, who got a no-decision in his Opening Day start last Thursday, gave up a two-run homer to Jose Ramirez before settling in. In fact, Ramirez’s home run was the only hit Richards (1-0) allowed before coming out of the game after 5 2/3 innings and making 102 pitches. He walked four and struck out nine, including getting Francisco Lindor and Yonder Alonso twice each.

The Angels offense did not stop after Tomlin was out of the game. They pushed across three runs in the fifth inning on an RBI double by Andrelton Simmons and a two-run double by Rene Rivera off Cleveland reliever Dan Otero. Rivera hit the Angels’ fifth homer of the night, a two-run blast in the eighth inning.

Jim Johnson, Blake Parker and Blake Wood combined to throw the final 3 1/3 innings, not allowing a hit and completing the one-hitter.

