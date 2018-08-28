Wild eighth inning carries Angels past Rockies

Eric Young Jr.’s two-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth inning drove in two runs and helped lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels snapped a six-game losing streak and prevented the Rockies from moving into a first-place tie with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West.

The Rockies had taken a 7-5 lead in the top of the eighth inning on a grand slam by DJ LeMahieu. However, the Angels immediately mounted a rally in the bottom of the inning against Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino, loading the bases with no outs.

Andrelton Simmons drove in Mike Trout with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-6, and Ottavino struck out Francisco Arcia for the second out of the inning.

Ottavino, however, walked pinch hitter Kaleb Cowart to reload the bases, so Colorado manager Bud Black went to Seunghwan Oh to face Young, who singled to center on a full-count pitch to put the Angels up 8-7.

The Angels added two more runs in the inning on shortstop Trevor Story’s throwing error.

Home runs by Shohei Ohtani and Trout (No. 31) helped give the Angels a 5-3 lead through seven innings, but the Rockies put together a rally against the Angels’ bullpen in the eighth.

Ian Desmond, David Dahl and Chris Iannetta walked to load the bases with one out. Jim Johnson was then summoned from the bullpen to face LeMahieu, who got ahold of a 0-1 curveball and hit it over the fence in left field for his first career grand slam. It was LeMahieu’s 12th homer of the year.

Tony Wolters led off the top of the third inning with a home run for the Rockies, who added a second run in the inning when Nolan Arenado hit into a double play with the bases loaded.

The Angels got it back, and then some, against Rockies starter Jon Gray in the fourth inning. Kole Calhoun led off with a single, and David Fletcher followed with a bunt single, moving Calhoun to second.

Trout then drove in Calhoun with an RBI single before Ohtani unloaded with a three-run homer, his 15th of the season, for a 4-2 Angels lead.

Calhoun finished with three hits. Ohtani had two hits, two runs and three RBIs, and Trout had two hits, three runs and two RBIs.

LeMahieu and Carlos Gonzalez each went 3-for-5 for the Rockies, who out-hit the Angels 11-10.

Johnson (5-3) got the win over Ottavino (6-3). Noe Ramirez pitched the ninth for his first career save.

Gray yielded five runs in 6 2/3 innings while Angels starter Odrisamer Despaigne allowed two runs in four-plus innings.

—Field Level Media