Angels' Barria, bullpen blank Tigers

Jaime Barria and three relievers combined on a five-hit shutout in the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., completing a three-game sweep.

Barria (7-7) struck out five, walked one and gave up five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Taylor Cole, Hansel Robles and Noe Ramirez combined to hold the Tigers hitless over the final 3 1/3 innings to finish it off.

The Tigers took their sixth loss in a row while the Angels won their third straight.

The Angels got all the offense they needed in the first inning when leadoff man Kole Calhoun hit Detroit starter Blaine Hardy’s second pitch of the game over the fence in right-center for his 15th home run of the season.

Los Angeles also got back-to-back home runs from Justin Upton (No. 23) and Albert Pujols (No. 18) in the fifth inning. Hardy was able to get out of the fifth inning but went no further, giving up five runs on seven hits and one walk.

Calhoun, Andrelton Simmons and Jefry Marte each had two hits for Los Angeles, which finished with 10 hits in all. And the Angels did so without center fielder Mike Trout, who missed his seventh consecutive game because of a right wrist contusion.

The Angels have an off day Thursday, and Trout is expected back in the lineup on Friday against the Oakland A’s.

The Tigers did not put up much of a threat against any of the Angels’ pitchers, and when they did, they failed to come up with a big hit, going 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

After Calhoun’s homer in the first, the Angels kept the pressure on Hardy. Marte had an RBI single later in the inning.

In the fifth, Eric Young Jr. led off with a single and two outs later scored on a two-run homer by Upton. Pujols followed with a homer to make it 5-0.

Jose Briceno’s sixth-inning RBI single capped the scoring.

