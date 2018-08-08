Ohtani homers as Angels blast past Tigers

Shohei Ohtani’s three-run home run sparked a seven-run first inning, leading the Los Angeles Angels to an 11-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Justin Upton also homered for Los Angeles, which totaled 13 hits, including two each from Ohtani, Upton, Andrelton Simmons, Kole Calhoun and Francisco Arcia.

The Angels also got a solid game from center fielder Eric Young Jr., who was starting in place of Mike Trout (right wrist contusion). Trout has missed the past six games but could return by Friday.

Young went 0-for-3 but walked and stole a base. He also made a diving catch before doubling up Ronny Rodriguez at first base when it was still a two-run game in the sixth inning.

The Tigers took the lead with two runs in the top of the first inning, one run scoring on a double from Jeimer Candelario and the other coming home on a wild pitch by Angels starter Andrew Heaney.

However, the Angels took the lead for good in the bottom of the first against Tigers starter Jacob Turner. Consecutive singles by Calhoun and Upton got the inning started before Ohtani went the other way on a 95 mph fastball from Turner to put Los Angeles up 3-2.

The Angels wound up with six hits and a walk in the inning against Turner, and they also benefitted from a Tigers error.

Besides hitting his 12th homer of the season, Ohtani also singled, walked and stole a base in the game.

Heaney (7-7) got the win despite giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Turner (0-1), who spent most of the season in the minors, lasted just the first inning and gave up seven runs (five earned) on six hits and one walk. He fanned one.

Upton’s 22nd homer, a two-run shot in the sixth off Drew VerHagen, helped Los Angeles put the game away.

Candelario led the Tigers’ offense with a double and two-run homer, his 15th of the season. Nicholas Castellanos also had two hits for Detroit, which has lost five straight.

—Field Level Media