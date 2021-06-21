Tigers avoid sweep, beat Angels in 10 innings

Daz Cameron’s two-run single in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Detroit Tigers to a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., avoiding a sweep by salvaging the final game of the four-game series.

Cameron, the son of former major leaguer Mike Cameron, had struck out three times in the game when he came to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs to face Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias in the 10th.

Cameron punched a ground ball through the drawn-in infield into center field to drive in two and break a 3-3 tie.

The Tigers’ winning rally started with Miguel Cabrera’s infield single, moving designated runner Jeimer Candelario from second to third. Akil Baddoo walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Cameron heroics.

Tigers reliever Jose Cisnero (1-4) got the victory over Iglesias (4-3). Michael Fulmer pitched a scoreless 10th for his sixth save.

Shohei Ohtani homered again for the Angels, his 23rd of the season, matching Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead. Ohtani has homered in five of his past six games, including a two-homer game on Friday.

His 23 homers are a career-high, surpassing the 22 he hit in 104 games during his rookie season in 2018. His 23 home runs this year have come in 67 games.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the third inning against Angels starter Dylan Bundy, scoring an unearned run with two out. Jonathan Schoop doubled with two out, then scored on second baseman David Fletcher’s fielding error on a ball hit by Candelario.

The Angels tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth against Tigers starter Casey Mize on Jared Walsh’s one-out solo homer, his 18th of the season.

Bundy reached the fifth inning, but after a leadoff double to catcher Jake Rogers, the Tigers’ No. 9 hitter, Bundy was removed from the game in favor of right-hander Chris Rodriguez.

Rodriguez retired the first batter he faced, but then walked both Schoop and Candelario to load the bases for Miguel Cabrera, who drove in two with a single, giving Detroit a 3-1 lead.

Jose Suarez replaced Rodriguez and immediately walked Baddoo to reload the bases. However, Suarez escaped further damage by striking out both Cameron and Nomar Mazara to keep the Angels within two runs.

Mize, though, couldn’t hold the lead. In the bottom of the fifth he allowed a leadoff single to Fletcher, and one out later surrendered a game-tying two-run homer by Ohtani.

--Field Level Media